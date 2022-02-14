Fatal road accidents in S'pore rose 25% in 2021 as more activities resumed

SINGAPORE - More people were killed or injured in road accidents last year, said the Traffic Police on Monday (Feb 14), as Singapore moved towards living with Covid-19 and more activities resumed.

Releasing annual statistics on the road traffic situation here, the Traffic Police said 107 people died on the roads last year compared with 83 in 2020.

They stressed, however, that this was lower than the 118 people who died in 2019 before the pandemic began.

The number of fatal accidents had risen by 25 per cent from 80 cases in 2020 to 100 cases in 2021.

More people were also hurt in traffic accidents last year as the number of vehicles on the roads rose. A total of 7,184 people were injured in 2021, up from 6,669 in 2020.

The good news was that fewer elderly people aged 60 and above were injured in traffic accidents last year - from 222 in 2020 to 189 last year.

Deaths of elderly pedestrians, however, remained at 15 for both years.

Jaywalking was the main reason for these fatalities, accounting for about half of the fatal accidents.

The police said motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians remain groups of concern as they continue to account for a high number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death.

More than 65 per cent of pedestrian-related fatal accidents last year involved the elderly.

The number of motorcycle accidents also rose, from 3,180 in 2020 to 3,433 last year, resulting in more motorcyclists and pillion riders getting hurt, from 3,381 in 2020 to 3,659 in 2021.

Fifty of them died last year, one more than in 2020.