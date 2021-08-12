35-year-old woman charged with murder of 8-year-old daughter

SINGAPORE - A woman has been charged with the murder of her eight-year-old daughter.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have caused the death of the girl sometime before 11.38am in Geylang Lorong 31 on Tuesday (Aug 10).

In an earlier statement, the police said that they were alerted to an incident in a residential unit in Geylang at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

Officers found the child lying motionless with multiple wounds.

She was unconscious when she was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 12.45pm.

The police arrested her mother.

The woman will be remanded and her case has been adjourned.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.