35-year-old woman to be charged with murder of her 8-year-old daughter

The woman was arrested at a residential unit along Geylang Lorong 31, where her daughter was found lying motionless.PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old woman will be charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 11) with murder of her eight-year-old daughter, who was found in a Geylang residential unit with multiple wounds.

The police said they had been alerted to an incident in a residential unit in Geylang Lorong 31 at around 11.40am on Tuesday (Aug 10).

Officers found an eight-year-old girl lying motionless in the unit. She was unconscious when taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead at 12.45pm.

Her biological mother, the 35-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene for her suspected involvement in the death of her daughter.

The police will seek a court order to remand the woman for psychiatric assessment.

Under the Penal Code, those found guilty of murder face the death penalty.

