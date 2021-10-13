Woman arrested for allegedly filming herself bathing elderly employer

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 33-year-old woman who allegedly filmed videos of herself bathing her elderly employer.

She allegedly uploaded one such video on social media, the police said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 13). She was also believed to have distributed the videos to others.

The woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in voyeurism and distributing intimate recordings involving a vulnerable victim.

A police report was lodged on Jan 3 this year.

She will be charged in court on Thursday.

"The police have zero tolerance of those who commit offences against vulnerable victims and will not hesitate to take action against offenders who do so," the statement said.

Offenders found guilty of voyeurism against a vulnerable victim can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

Offenders who distribute intimate recordings of a vulnerable victim can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

Caning, if ordered by the court, applies to only men who are between 18 and 50 years old.