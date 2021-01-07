Maid who filmed elderly man in the shower arrested for voyeurism

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old foreign domestic worker is being investigated by the police after a video of her bathing an elderly man went viral.

The woman was arrested for voyeurism on Sunday (Jan 3) after a report was filed.

The minute-long video was initially uploaded onto social media platform TikTok. In it, the woman is seen looking directly into the camera several times as she uses the shower head to bathe the nude man.

Later on in the video, she hands the man a bar of soap as well as a razor.

The elderly man does not look into the camera or seem to be aware that she is recording the incident.

The video has since been deleted from her Tiktok account.

Those found guilty of recording or possessing recordings of someone doing a private act without his consent could be jailed for up to two years and fined.