Scam victims in S'pore lost $633.3 million in 2021

SINGAPORE - Victims in Singapore lost at least $633.3 million to scams last year, the police said on Wednesday (Feb 16) in releasing the crime figures for 2021.

The sum lost is almost 2.5 times the $268.4 million stolen by scammers the previous year.

Police said at least 90 per cent of scams in Singapore originate from overseas, and described the scammers as syndicated, well-resourced and technologically sophisticated.

"Such cases are difficult to investigate and prosecute as our efforts will be dependent on the level of cooperation from overseas law enforcement agencies," they added.

When the monies stolen have been moved overseas, police said recovery is also difficult, adding that at the rate at which new scam variants are surfacing, "a discerning and well-informed public" is the best defence.

Job scams, which were not even among the top 10 scams in 2020, were the most common ruse last year with 4,554 cases, up from 132 the year before.

There are numerous variants in existence from fake mobile apps to persuading victims to purchase movie tickets and then resell them to earn a commission.

Victims are lured by the convenience of easy jobs which can purportedly be done remotely as well as the promise of high commissions.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aileen Yap, assistant director of the Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Division, said the pandemic contributed to the increase in job scams.

"A lot of people lost their jobs. A lot of people are looking for part-time jobs to supplement household expenses," she told the media.

Investment scams accounted for the most amount of money stolen, with victims losing $190.9 million in total. The largest amount taken in a single case was $6.4 million.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan, who spoke in Parliament on Tuesday on the subject, said 5,020 of the 23,931 scams reported last year involved phishing scams.

There were only 16 phishing scam cases reported in 2017.