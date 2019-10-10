Two men charged over loaded pistol; first case in a decade

SINGAPORE - Two suspected drug offenders appeared in court via video-link on Thursday (Oct 10) over offences involving a pistol.

Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz, 24, was charged with being in possession of the weapon.

He allegedly had in his possession a Shooters Sea Hawk pistol in a flat at Block 731 Jurong West Street 72 on Tuesday.

The second man, Amirul Asyraff Muhammad Junus, 25, is accused of consorting with a person in possession of a firearm. He is said to have consorted with Ikram in the same flat in February this year.

The Straits Times understands that this is the first case involving the illegal possession of a firearm since 2009.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Police Force said that the two Singaporean men were arrested in an operation mounted by both agencies.

Police had earlier received information from CNB on Monday that Ikram allegedly had a firearm in his possession.

Officers from both agencies then moved in to arrest him at the void deck of his Jurong West block the next day.

He was escorted back to his home where the pistol was said to be found following a search. However, no drugs were found.

Further investigations revealed that Amirul had allegedly been in Ikram's company despite knowing about the pistol.

He was arrested in Woodlands Street 13 at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

Superintendent Daniel Wong, deputy head of the special investigation section in the Criminal Investigation Department, said there was nothing to indicate that the pistol had been fired in Singapore.

The authorities also declined comment on the origins of the firearm.

Ikram and Amirul are now remanded at the Central Police Division. They will be back in court on Oct 17.

If convicted of the offences, each man can be jailed for between five and 10 years with at least six strokes of the cane.