Two men arrested for possession of loaded pistol

SINGAPORE - Two suspected drug offenders have been arrested for the possession of a loaded pistol, which was found by police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

In a press conference on Wednesday (Oct 9), CNB and police said they have arrested two men, aged 24 and 25, in a joint operation held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Superintendent Aaron Tang, CNB's director of intelligence division, said the agency had acted on information that the two suspects were involved in "illicit drug activities" and were in possession of firearms.

The police were called in for assistance, and officers from both agencies arrested the 24 year-old in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 72 on Tuesday.

The pistol, which was loaded with four bullets, was found in his unit along with four spare bullets, said the police and CNB.

The second man was arrested at about 2.25am on Wednesday in Woodlands Street 13 after further investigations revealed that he knowingly remained in the company of the first man, despite being aware of the firearm.

No drugs were found on the two, and results of their urine analysis are pending.

Superintendent Daniel Wong, deputy head of the special investigation section in the Criminal Investigation Department, said there is nothing to indicate the gun has been fired in Singapore.

Both suspects are Singaporeans and are acquaintances, he added.

The authorities declined comment on the origins of the firearm - believed to be a Seahawk pistol.

This is understood to be the first case since 2009 involving the illegal possession of firearms.

The two men will be charged in court on Thursday. Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, both suspects could be jailed for at least five years and given at least six strokes of the cane.