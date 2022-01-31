Two men accused of making false representation to Health Ministry granted bail

SINGAPORE - General practitioner Jipson Quah, 33, who is accused of making false representation to the Ministry of Health (MOH) over fake Covid-19 vaccination information, was granted bail of $20,000 on Monday (Jan 31).

Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40, the doctor's assistant, who faces a similar charge, was granted bail of $15,000.

The alleged false representation was that a woman identified as Mehrajunnisha had been vaccinated - when, in fact, she had not - in order for her to obtain a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19.

Quah, Chua and Iris Koh Shu Cii, 46, who is the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, were earlier charged in court with one count of cheating each.

As part of bail conditions, the two men are not allowed to speak to each other, Koh and Mehrajunnisha, as well as the prosecution witnesses.

For Quah, the witnesses include staff of the clinic where he works.

Judge Terence Tay said: "He may communicate with the staff of the clinics which the accused owns and manages. Such communication to be confined to work matters only and the accused is not to discuss any aspects of the case with them."

Last Tuesday, Quah had his cheating charge amended to a more serious offence of dishonestly making false representation to the Health Ministry.

Chua's charge was similarly amended last Friday.

If convicted of the charge, each of them can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined. They will next appear in court on March 14.

Koh's cheating charge has also been amended to the more serious offence of dishonestly making false representation to MOH.

All three alleged offenders are Singaporeans.

In a statement on Jan 23, the police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the two men had allegedly worked together to submit false vaccination data.

Koh is believed to have referred clients to them.