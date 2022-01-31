Twins found dead in canal: Father accused of son's murder remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE - The father of the 11-year-old twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah has been remanded for psychiatric observation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was charged last week with the murder of Ethan Yap E Chern.

The Singaporean is accused of murdering Ethan at a covered canal at the Greenridge Crescent playground between 4.23pm and 6.25pm on Jan 21.

The police said that Yap had called them from the playground for help at 6.25pm that day.

His sons, Ethan and Aston Yap Kai Shern, were later found lying motionless in the nearby canal. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Yap was initially expected to appear in a district court on Monday (Jan 31), but the case had been brought forward to last Saturday.

His case has been adjourned to Feb 18.

Yap has not been charged with Aston's death.

The boys are believed to have had special needs and attended a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Accompanied by a group of police officers, Yap was taken to the crime scene at around 3pm last Thursday.