Twelve people charged over unlawful gathering on Lazarus Island amid Covid-19 outbreak

The group had allegedly visited the island on Aug 8, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - Twelve people were charged in a district court on Friday (Oct 2) after they allegedly flouted safe distancing measures and took part in an unlawful gathering on Lazarus Island amid the Covid-19 outbreak on Aug 8.

They are said to have violated Covid-19 regulations, which prohibit social gatherings of more than five people who do not stay in the same place of residence.

All 12 were charged with an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

They are Paul Jonathon Gold, Lowri Mair Jeffs, Joshua Adam Roth, Natalie Joanna Sarkies, Zoe Louise Cronk, Jeff Richard Alexander, Helen Ann Sullivan, Richard Henri Lagesse, James Riby Oram Trimming, Luong Thi Thu Ha, William Edwin Dunford and Edward John Joseph Lee-Bull.

Lazarus Island is located south of the Singapore mainland and a man-made causeway connects it to St John's Island.

The Singapore Land Authority, which manages it, had said in an earlier statement that the Government takes a serious view of violations of safe distancing measures.

If found guilty of the offence under the Act, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

 
 

