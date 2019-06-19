Toddler a bright and bubbly girl loved by many

The toddler killed in a Sengkang flat allegedly by her own father on Father's Day was a bright and bubbly two-year-old beloved by all who knew her.

Family members described her as a girl who could be cheeky at times, while neighbours said she was very friendly and would often wave to those she recognised.

Ashley Clare Teo would have turned three in October, said her relatives.

But in a grisly turn of events on Sunday, Ashley was found lying motionless in her father's home in Rivervale Crescent, Sengkang.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her father, Johnboy John Teo, 35, who was found in the same room with multiple injuries, was charged with her murder yesterday. If convicted of murder, Teo will face the death penalty.

Ashley's cremation was held on the same day at Mandai Crematorium, and friends and family members whom The Straits Times spoke to remembered her as a bright and adorable girl.

"Even her teachers from her school loved her, they are all here," said Ashley's aunt, who was speaking to ST at the crematorium.

More than 40 people, including Ashley's teachers, family and friends, were present. Teo's family also attended the cremation, said Ashley's aunt, who did not give her name.

Ashley's mother, Ms Eileen Cheok, was also present.

She entered and left the hall physically supported by friends and family, and did not speak to members of the media present.

Speaking on behalf of Ashley's family, Ms Cheok's older brother and his wife, who declined to be named, requested peace, and said they were very affected by the incident. "We don't know what that man did, and we will not comment further... we will wait to hear what the investigations show," said Mrs Cheok.

According to Chinese-language newspapers Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao, Ms Cheok, 30, and Teo had been divorced since March, with the mother having custody of Ashley.

It was reported that she and Ashley had moved out of their Sengkang home about a month ago.

The couple had participated together in a family day event at Ashley's childcare centre the day before the incident, reported the two papers.

According to Teo's Facebook account, he and Ms Cheok have known each other for more than 10 years.

They got married in 2015, records from the Registry of Marriages show.

Two years ago, Teo posted a picture of himself cradling baby Ashley in his arms. A Facebook friend commented in the post and told him to "take good care of the kid".

To which, he replied: "Oh yes, this is definitely (sic)."

• Additional reporting by Rosalind Ang