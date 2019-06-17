Father arrested for alleged murder of his two-year-old child

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the suspected murder of a two-year-old child on Sunday (June 16) at Rivervale Crescent, the police said in a statement on Monday (June 17).

The police responded to a call requesting for assistance at Block 163B, Rivervale Crescent at 10.24pm and found a two-year-old child lying motionless in the bedroom of a unit in the block.

A 34-year-old man was also found injured inside the same bedroom.

Both the suspect and the child were taken to Sengkang General Hospital where the child was pronounced dead at 12.28am on Monday.

The man, who is the father of the child, has been arrested, the statement said.

Police have classified the case as murder.

Investigations are ongoing.