Toa Payoh hit-and-run accident: Driver charged with reckless and dangerous driving

SINGAPORE - The driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run accident last week - which left a woman injured - appeared in court on Tuesday (Feb 16).

Vaswani Richard Prakash, 34, was charged with two counts of reckless and dangerous driving.

He allegedly committed his offences in Toa Payoh just before midnight last Friday after failing to comply with instructions from Traffic Police officers to stop.

Prakash is said to have caused grievous hurt to a 25-year-old woman at a pedestrian crossing along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, after running the red light and failing to give way to her.

He is also accused of running several other red lights in the area and speeding along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.

Prakash allegedly lost control of his vehicle later on Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, hit the side kerb of the road and crashed into the road divider railings.

He and his two passengers - a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man - then fled on foot, said the police on Monday (Feb 15).

The woman was arrested at the scene, while the male passenger was caught two days later, on Sunday (Feb 14). Both are currently under police investigations.

Prakash was arrested on Monday.

He is already facing other charges for unrelated offences.

He is accused of taking methamphetamine on June 8 last year and for biting a police officer in the forearm later that month.

Parkash was then serving his remission order after being released from prison. Under the order, he was supposed to stay out of trouble between Oct 23 last year and Aug 18 this year. But he allegedly breached it with both offences.

He is also said to have breached curfew hours specified in his remission order between May 16 and June 8 last year.

Prakash's case is expected to be heard again on Feb 22.

If found guilty of dangerous driving, first-time offenders can be jailed up to 12 months and/or fined up to $5,000. They can also be disqualified from driving.

If they had caused grievous hurt to another person while driving dangerously, they can be jailed between one and five years instead.