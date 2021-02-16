Toa Payoh hit-and-run accident: Driver and passenger arrested

SINGAPORE - Two men related to a hit-and-run accident in Toa Payoh last Friday (Feb 12) have been arrested.

The two, aged 27 and 34, were arrested on Sunday and Monday (Feb 15) respectively, said the Police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint statement to The Straits Times on Monday night.

The 27-year-old man, believed to be the male passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places and for suspected drug-related offences.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old man, who is believed to be the driver, was arrested on Monday for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon in public places, suspected drug-related offences, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and other traffic-related offences.

Another passenger who was in the car on Friday - a 32-year-old woman - was arrested at the scene for suspected drug-related offences.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division and the Traffic Police had identified the two men through investigations.

The 34-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Feb 16), while investigations against the 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman are ongoing.

On Saturday, the police said Traffic Police officers had spotted a vehicle speeding along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport, before the Toa Payoh exit at about 11.55pm on Friday night.

Officers signalled for the driver to stop, but he did not comply and sped off towards Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

His car then allegedly hit a 25-year-old woman who was walking across a pedestrian crossing at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Thereafter, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road divider railings.

He and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot.

Those convicted of carrying offensive weapons in public places under section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act face jail of up to three years or caning.

For consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places under section 8 of the Act, an offender convicted can receive the same punishment as the other person with whom he was found.

Meanwhile, those guilty of consuming either controlled or specified drugs face jail of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

If found guilty of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt under Section 64(2A) of the Road Traffic Act, offenders face a jail term of between one and five years.

In addition, they may have their driving licence disqualified.