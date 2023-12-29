The Gist 2023: The biggest law and order stories in S’pore

Amendments to Singapore’s drug laws were passed in Parliament in March, to define any substance that is abused for a high as a psychoactive substance.

This excludes substances such as alcohol, caffeine, tobacco, food additives and health products.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in Parliament that drug suppliers are known to tailor the molecular structure of new psychoactive substances according to what is not yet controlled through legislation.

With the changes to the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Constitution, a new legislative framework will be introduced for psychoactive substances, by criminalising the trafficking, manufacture, import, export, possession and consumption of such substances.

Under the new laws, substances will be controlled based on their capacity to produce a psychoactive effect, rather than their chemical structure.

Why it matters