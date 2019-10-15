4 arrested for allegedly circulating obscene materials in SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group

SINGAPORE - Four male suspects, including two teenagers, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities through the SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group.

Police said in a statement early on Tuesday morning (Oct 15) that between March 15 and Oct 3, they received several reports against the chat group for the alleged offences.

Reports earlier this month said the chat group was suspected of sharing obscene photos and videos of Singaporean girls.

The photos allegedly included upskirt photos.

Police said on Tuesday that their officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of the suspects and arrested them at various locations on Monday.

Investigations showed that two men, aged 26 and 37, are the administrators behind the SG Nasi Lemak chat group. Two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, are the distributors of the obscene materials.

More than 10 electronic devices - including a central processing unit, a laptop, a harddisk and several mobile phones - were seized.

Screenshots of the chat group suggest there had been more than 44,000 members when it was still active.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the chat group had been set up for more than a year, but its membership spiked in recent months with more people coming to know of it.

Those interested in gaining access to the group would pay $30 as an "entry fee".

On Sept 30, Twitter user Darcel Anastasia condemned the group on the social media platform as she was mentioned in the Telegram chat group.

This prompted many other Twitter users to express their disgust at the content being circulated in SG Nasi Lemak.

The four arrested suspects are expected to be charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit distributions of obscene materials.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

Police advised members of the public not to solicit in any lewd websites or join such online platforms and illicit chat groups.

They added that the police take a "serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those breaking the law".