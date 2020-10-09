18-year-old charged over Boon Lay supermarket knife attack

SINGAPORE - A teenager was charged in a district court on Friday (Oct 9) over his alleged involvement in a knife attack at the Boon Lay Shopping Centre FairPrice outlet earlier this week.

James Teck Jing You, 18, is accused of one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The attack took place at around 12.40pm on Wednesday and left a 23-year-old man with injuries to his face and head.

In a statement on Thursday, police said: "Through ground inquiries and with the aid of CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on the same day."

The victim was given medical assistance at the scene before an ambulance rushed him to to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A Boon Lay resident in his 40s had earlier said that he was shopping at the supermarket on Wednesday when he heard "loud shouting" nearby.

The man, who declined to be named, added that he then spotted a young man covered in blood.

The Straits Times understands that the supermarket was closed for several hours after the incident.

A FairPrice spokesman said in an earlier statement: "Our staff rendered immediate assistance and ensured that the safety of our shoppers was not compromised.

"Our store operations remain unaffected."

Teck's case has been adjourned to Oct 23.

An offender convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon can either be jailed for life or jailed for up to 15 years and caned.