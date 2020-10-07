Man injured in Boon Lay supermarket knife attack

SINGAPORE - A knife attack at a supermarket in Boon Lay Shopping Centre on Wednesday (Oct 7) afternoon left a 23-year-old man injured.

Posts on online forums Reddit and HardwareZone showed long trails of blood staining the floor and shelves of the FairPrice outlet.

According to accounts posted online, at least two men were involved in a slashing incident that left one of them with a deep cut across his forehead.

"On 7 October 2020 at 12.40pm, the Police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing grievious hurt by dangerous weapon at 221 Boon Lay Place," said a spokesman for the Singapore Police Force.

"A 23-year-old man was attacked by another man with a knife. The 23-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and head and was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing."

An Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said it received a call for assistance, and it had taken a person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the man was also given medical assistance at the scene.

A Boon Lay resident in his 40s who was shopping at FairPrice at the time said he had heard shouting from a few aisles down.

The man, who declined to be named, said when he rounded the supermarket aisle, he saw a young man "covered in blood".

"It was so scary - there was blood everywhere," he said.

Another resident who was at FairPrice at around 12.50pm said she saw "three to four" supermarket employees helping the bloodied man to sit up.

"He was bleeding from his head and hands. It was really horrifying because the blood was dripping from his mouth too," said the woman in her 60s, who wanted to be known as Madam Low.

ST understands that the supermarket was closed for several hours after the incident, but reopened later in the evening.

"We are aware of the incident that took place outside our store at Block 221 Boon Lay Place on Oct 7, 2020 at about 12.40pm," said a FairPrice spokesman.

"Our staff rendered immediate assistance and ensured that the safety of our shoppers was not compromised. Our store operations remain unaffected." The spokesman added that FairPrice could not comment further as police investigations are ongoing.