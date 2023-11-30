Teen, 17, prostituted two underage girls on Telegram chat group

SINGAPORE - A teen advertised two underage girls, including his friend’s ex-girlfriend who had a child, as social escorts on a provocative Telegram chat group.

The two victims, aged 16 and 17 at the time of the offences, eventually provided paid sexual services to multiple individuals.

On Nov 30, the teen, 17, pleaded guilty to six charges, including offences under the Women’s Charter and Prevention of Human Trafficking Act.

The teen and his victims, identified only as V1 and V2 in court documents, cannot be named owing to a gag order.

Court documents said he got to know V1 from a friend who was the girl’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child.

In June 2022, V1 needed money to support her baby and asked the teen to recommend jobs that paid “fast cash”.

The teen became a member of the Telegram chat group in July 2022, and was allowed to post advertisements in the chat.

He then told V1 he had found a “high-paying” job for her, but she would need to provide sexual services.

She would earn up to $500 from each booking and pay him $100 commission each time. V1 accepted this arrangement.

The teen asked V1 for sexually provocative photos and personal details to advertise her services on the chat group.

Despite knowing she was only 16, the teen claimed in the ads that she was a 17-year-old social escort.

In total, he found at least five customers for V1. Some had paid sexual intercourse with her.

In January 2023, V1 introduced V2 to him, as V2 was also interested in providing sexual services to earn money.

By this time, the teen had become the administrator of the Telegram chat group.

He asked V2 for her pictures and details to post on advertisements, and subsequently found at least four customers for her.