Sungei Kadut murder suspect 'killed my son after being fired second time': Victim's father

SINGAPORE - A man arrested on suspicion of murdering his boss with a chopper allegedly turned violent after he was fired for a second time, the victim's father told The Straits Times on Tuesday (March 12).

Mr Lin Xinjie, 30, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the International Furniture Building in Sungei Kadut Loop at around 1pm on Monday.

The 23-year-old Malaysian suspect, who has not been named, had been working for him at online retail company Jiji Singapore for around five years.

Mr Lin's father, who did not give his name, spoke to reporters at the Singapore General Hospital mortuary and said that over the past couple of years, the suspect had developed a poor work ethic and would often skip work.

"He was given several warnings but he didn't listen. When he was fired the first time, he pleaded for a second chance and Xinjie gave in," he said. "But his poor work performance continued to affect the operations of the company and Xinjie decided to fire him the second time.

"That's when he returned with a chopper and attacked Xinjie."

Jiji's other director, Mr Li Mingqiao, was also attacked by the employee. Mr Li was conscious when he was later taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The employee, who is a work permit holder, was arrested for murder. He will be charged in court on Wednesday, police said.