Stop Scams podcast: How OCBC staff stopped woman from losing $200,000 to scammers

Suspicious, OCBC staff investigated her transactions and learnt she had already transferred up to $40,000 of her life savings to suspicious overseas accounts, said branch manager Leong Wen Xian, who handled the case.

The customer later revealed that the accounts belonged to "officials from China" who claimed that she was under probe for spreading fake news about Covid-19. They warned her not to tell anyone about the investigations.

The OCBC team spoke to her for 40 minutes before she finally accepted that she had been conned, and she made a police report.

Mr Leong, 34, said: "The customer could not give an exact figure on how much she needed. That was a red flag we had observed."

He was speaking to The Straits Times on the fourth episode of the Stop Scams podcast, which will be broadcast on Wednesday (May 4).

In the 20-minute episode, Mr Leong breaks down the tell-tale signs of victims strung along by swindlers and the twisted methods used by fraudsters.

The Stop Scams podcast is a series by ST to raise greater public awareness of the modern scourge of scams. In Singapore, more than $1 billion has been lost by scam victims here since 2016.

The rise in scams has led to a crackdown on fraudsters by the police and businesses alike.

In February, OCBC rolled out a kill switch that enables customers to immediately freeze all their bank accounts in an emergency, preventing any transaction.

It is one of several measures introduced by the bank that Mr Leong discusses in the podcast, in the light of a spate of phishing scams between December last year and January this year, when 790 of OCBC's customers lost $13.7 million.

As an industry measure, those who enable their mobile phones for online banking will have to wait through a 12-hour cooling period before they can use the app.