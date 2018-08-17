Singaporean woman charged over scams on Carousell involving National Day Parade, JJ Lin concert tickets

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old woman was in court on Friday (Aug 17) over a scam where she allegedly convinced buyers she had tickets to the National Day Parade and the sold-out JJ Lin concert, which is ongoing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Foong Si Min faces 17 cheating charges in connection with listings for the tickets on Carousell. After allegedly making buyers pay via bank transfers, Foong could not be contacted and the buyers did not receive their tickets.

At least 16 police reports were made between July and August this year, said the police in a statement on Thursday.

Foong was arrested on Wednesday, on the first day of Lin's concert. Previous reports show concert organiser Unusual Entertainment had to add two new concert dates - Aug 15 and 16 - in addition to the Aug 18 and 19 shows which had sold out quickly.

The tickets were priced at $348, $288, $228 and $148.

In one of the charges, Foong is accused of cheating a Carousell user on July 27 of $703.50 for a pair of the concert tickets. Six other cheating charges also involve the concert tickets, court documents show.

The remaining 10 charges involve National Day Parade ticket scams allegedly carried out in July last year and this year.

Foong is expected to appear in court on Sept 6.