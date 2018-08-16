23-year-old woman arrested for JJ Lin concert and National Day Parade ticket scams

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (Aug 15) for her suspected involvement in a series of ticket scams, police said on Thursday evening.

Police had received 16 reports about the scams between July and August, with victims cheated after being taken in by Carousell listings on tickets to the National Day Parade and and JJ Lin's concert.

The victims had made the payments for the tickets to the woman via bank transfers.

But they did not receive the promised tickets after the payments, and the woman also became uncontactable.

After investigations, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the suspect, and arrested her on Wednesday.

The woman will be charged in court on Friday with an offence of cheating.

If convicted, she could face a fine and up to 10 years in jail.

Members of the public should take precautions when shopping online, said the police. For example, online shoppers are advised to pay only on delivery when possible for such transactions.

"Be mindful that although scammers may provide a copy of an identification card or driver's licence to gain your trust, it may not necessarily belong to the person communicating with you online," the police added in a statement.