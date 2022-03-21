Singaporean man charged with murdering wife in UK admits to manslaughter

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man has admitted to being involved in the death of his wife in a luxury apartment in Newcastle, England, while they were on their holiday in Britain last year.

Fong Soong Hert, 50, appeared before a Newcastle Crown Court on Friday (March 18) where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He denied a charge of murdering his wife, Madam Pek Ying Ling, 51, and is scheduled to go on trial on June 6.

Newcastle Crown Court gave The Straits Times confirmation that Fong is still in remand.

Madam Pek died on Dec 6 last year at the County Aparthotel, in Westgate Road.

The Northumbria police said in a Facebook post on Dec 9 last year that they received a call at around 7.15am on Dec 6 (3.15pm Singapore time) with a report of concern for Madam Pek at the hotel.