Singaporean man charged with murder after wife found dead in luxury apartment in UK

SINGAPORE - Madam Pek Ying Ling, a Singaporean, was found dead on Monday (Dec 6) in a luxury apartment in Newcastle.

The 51-year-old was allegedly murdered by her husband, Fong Soong Hert, 50, while the Singaporean couple were on a visit to Britain.

The police received a called at around 7.15am on Monday (3.15pm Singapore time) and emergency services found that she was not breathing in the apartment in Westgate Road, Newcastle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Fong was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

British media reported that the couple were at the County Aparthotel, a facility that features 18 luxury serviced apartments in the Newcastle city centre.

Madam Pek's next of kin are reportedly being supported by specialist officers and the family has asked for privacy.

Fong is expected to stand trial at the Newcastle Crown Court on Jan 7 next year.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the couple were involved in the events industry here, and had been married for more than 27 years.

Business records show that Madam Pek is listed as the director of events management company Epic Times, while Fong is listed as its secretary.

Fong is also the director of three other companies related to events management and spaces.

They are Evolution Werks, Knowledge Connection and Marque Ventures.

The couple have a registered address at a condominium in Marine Vista.

ST has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Northumbria Police in England for comment.