Singaporean fails to declare $213,000 in cash at airport, fined $6,000

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man was fined $6,000 on Friday (March 29) for for failing to declare that he was carrying more than $60,000 in cash when entering Singapore.

In a release on Friday, the police said Tan Wai Meng had failed to report the movement of currencies valued at more than $213,000 when entering the country.

They were alerted to the incident at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Nov 3 last year.

Tan is understood to be a Singapore citizen.

Investigations found that Tan, a watch enthusiast, was carrying various currencies worth more than $213,000 when he entered the country, and had failed to report the cash movement to an authorised officer.

He was fined $6,000 for the offence.

Those found guilty of failing to report movement of cash can be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

Police also reminded the public that failure to declare movement of cash exceeding $20,000 is an offence.