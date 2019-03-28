Woman arrested after entering Changi Airport's transit area to claim GST refund with no intention to travel

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old woman is due to be charged in court on Friday (March 29) for misusing her boarding pass at the transit area of Changi Airport.

The police said on Thursday that the woman was arrested on Sept 12 last year after she entered the transit area to claim a Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund with no intention to depart Singapore.

She will be charged with failing to comply with directions in a protected place. If found guilty, she can be fined $1,000 or jailed for two years, or both.

The police added that 11 people were arrested for the misuse of boarding passes in the first two months of 2019.

The transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places. Passengers who enter these areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their destinations, said the police.

Since Dec 18 last year, those who misuse their boarding passes to enter the transit areas and have no intention to proceed to their destinations can be charged under the Infrastructure Protection Act.

Offenders may be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both.