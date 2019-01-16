Singaporean linked to major Russian doping scandal jailed one week for lying to CPIB

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean businessman has admitted that he was told to lie to hide a money trail linked to one of the biggest athletics doping cover-ups, involving one of Russia's biggest stars.

Tan Tong Han, owner of Black Tidings, admitted to a court here that Mr Papa Massata Diack, the son of disgraced world athletic chief Lamine and who is wanted by Interpol, told him to give a fake story if he was questioned about certain transactions after news broke about a doping scandal in Russian athletics.

Liliya Shobukhova - once the second-fastest female marathon runner in history - had been extorted by officials in exchange for covering up her doping violations.

On Wednesday (Jan 16), Tan, 36, was sentenced to a week's jail for giving false information to a Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) officer who was investigating the flow of funds in and out of Black Tidings.

On March 27, 2014, about $548,000 was transferred to Black Tidings from a Senegal company known as Pamodzi Consulting, owned by Mr Papa Massata Diack, a former IAAF marketing consultant. Tan issued an invoice to Pamodzi for the money, and it gave a generic description of work done. But no such work was carried out.

The court heard that shortly after the fund transfer, Mr Diack told Tan to transfer $524,000, or about €300,000, to the bank account of Shobukhova's husband.

Tan and Mr Diack reportedly became friends in China at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

It was at the end of 2014 when the athletic world was rocked with revelations that senior figures in the athletic world had extorted money from Shobukhova to cover up violations in her athlete biological passport so that she could continue to compete, including at the 2012 London Olympics Games.

The scandal led to life bans from the sport for Mr Diack, Mr Valentin Balakhnichev, a former president of the All-Russia Athletics Federation and treasurer of the IAAF, and Russian endurance coach, Mr Alexei Melnikov.

Separately, in 2015, the CPIB started investigations. On Nov 5 that year, when Tan was asked to explain the transfers, he claimed the incoming sum was for work Black Tidings had done for Pamodzi for the 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing. Tan claimed this included making sure sponsor logos were printed correctly, setting up displays, organising press conferences and arranging transport.

As for the outgoing payment, Tan claimed he had been tricked by a John Pierre Bonor into making the transfer.

On Nov 20, he admitted that he had lied, that Black Tidings did not do any work for Pamodzi and that Pierre Bonor was a fictitious person.

Black Tidings has also been linked to allegations that the vote to hand the upcoming Olympics in 2020 was rigged. It is accused of receiving US$2 million (S$2.71 million) from the Tokyo team, money which French authorities suspect was meant to bribe delegates.

Part of the money is believed to have gone to Mr Diack, whose father, an International Olympic Committee member at the time of Tokyo's bidding, held considerable sway over African Olympic votes.

The allegations continue to cast a shadow over Tokyo's preparations for the Olympics, despite the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) having cleared its officials in 2016. It said the payment to Black Tidings was legitimate and had been made in return for consulting services.

Last month, the head of the JOC was placed under formal investigation in Paris for corruption. On Tuesday, he faced the cameras back home, denying the accusation. "I will fully cooperate with French authorities in investigating this matter and do my utmost to prove my innocence," Mr Tsunekazu Takeda said.

Tan, who was represented in court by Ms Diana Ngiam, meanwhile, will start his jail term on Feb 20 after being allowed to defer it because of the Chinese New Year holiday.