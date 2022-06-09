Sex offender takes part in Harajuku Fashion Walk, sparking online furore over his presence

SINGAPORE - A man convicted of having sex with a minor was spotted taking part in a walk last Saturday (June 4) that featured young girls celebrating fashion from the Harajuku district in Japan.

His presence at the event, which took the participants from Merlion Park to Orchard Road, sparked an online furore.

There was also a fallout involving the event's main organiser and the seven organising committee members before the walk.

The sex offender had taken part in the same event in 2018 and it was known he would turn up on June 4.

The disquiet was partly over comments the main organiser allegedly made defending the sex offender's relationship with his victim, who was then 14.

The 34-year-old offender was convicted last month on three counts of having sex with a minor he met at the 2018 event.

Another four charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The man, who was sentenced to 28 months' jail but is currently out on bail, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The main organiser's comments were made in a Facebook chat that he and the seven committee members of the Harajuku Fashion Walk Singapore group belonged to.

The exchange happened after one of the committee members raised concerns following the sex offender's conviction.

A different committee member agreed the group needed to address the matter.

In response, the main organiser and several other members defended the offender, with some saying they should keep quiet about the incident.

The committee member who raised her concerns later left the group and uploaded screenshots of the chat on the group's Facebook page. The group has a following of more than 3,000 users on Facebook.

The Harajuku Fashion Walk Singapore group has been organising fashion walks here since 2014.

The event is open to photographers and anyone who dresses in the fashion of the Harajuku district in Japan.

Participants would gather at a meeting point before walking for some distance, with videos and photos taken along the way.

There are no age restrictions or fees to participate.

The event on June 4 was the group's 37th walk, and its first since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.