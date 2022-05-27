Man jailed 28 months for having sex with minor he met at a Harajuku-inspired group event

SINGAPORE - A man met a Secondary 3 girl half his age at a Japanese-inspired Harajuku group event, where they developed feelings for each other.

He then taught her how to perform sexual acts and they met multiple times at his home to have sex.

Their relationship came to light when an anonymous person informed the girl's family who, in turn, confronted the victim before they contacted the police.

On Friday (May 27), the man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity, was jailed for 28 months after earlier pleading guilty to three charges of having sex with a minor.

Another four charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that the man, now 34, has a mild intellectual disability but that had no effect on his offences as he was able to tell right and wrong at the time.

He was unemployed and had a girlfriend at the time of the offence.

The pair were part of a society for Harajuku enthusiasts of the fashion and culture made famous by the trendy Japanese district.

The group met regularly and would dress up in Harajuku-inspired clothes.

The man would attend lunches organised by the group, where he got to know the girl, then 14.

In May 2018, he suggested that they meet up at Causeway Point after she texted him that she was insecure about her new haircut.

He said he needed to straighten her hair before helping her cut it and invited her to his home.

He helped her cut her hair in his living room, before heading into the man's room when his father came home.

She started to study on the floor while the man rested on his bed, playing with his phone.

She then lay next to him on the bed and poked him for fun as she could not sleep.