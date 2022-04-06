Seng Huat Bean Curd fined $3,000 after dead rat, cockroaches found on premises

SINGAPORE - A dead rat, cockroaches and an infestation of drain flies were among the lapses found at a soya bean products manufacturing company during an inspection last year.

Larvae in pools of stagnant water and badly damaged ceiling panels were also spotted at Seng Huat Bean Curd in Jurong Food Hub.

On Wednesday (April 6), the company was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to one count of failing to ensure that its establishment was properly maintained and clean.

The court heard that Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers inspected its premises in the early hours of July 29 last year.

The check found live and dead cockroaches in the storage area and boiler room, a dead rodent in the storage area, badly damaged walls and ceiling panels, as well as a damaged basin.

SFA's prosecuting officer Liow Chin Chog told the court: "Investigations found that Ng Sheng Jie, the operation manager of Seng Huat Bean Curd, was oblivious to the poor food hygiene lapses."

As a result, 2,920kg of soya bean products were recalled from the company and a further 470kg of goods were removed from markets and supermarkets in Singapore.

The products were disposed of on July 30 that year at Tuas South incineration plant.

The prosecutor noted that Seng Huat had previously been given a composition fine of $800 for failing to ensure its premises were clean on April 14 last year.

Said Mr Liow: "The company is clearly a recalcitrant offender and remains undeterred in its breaches.

He added that its indifferent attitude towards food hygiene puts the public at risk of a food-borne outbreak.

A representative of the company said in mitigation that it has learnt its lesson and has since made improvements.

"SFA did a check recently and was satisfied with the condition of the company," she said.

The maximum punishment for each count of failing to ensure that a food establishment is kept clean is a $5,000 fine.