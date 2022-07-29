Second man in Chinatown massage parlour robbery gets jail, cane

SINGAPORE - During a session when they were abusing cough syrup and sleeping pills to get high, Angelo Ng Chek Kiang took up another man's suggestion that they rob a massage parlour as they needed money.

The pair eventually robbed one in Chinatown.

Ng, 42, was sentenced to a total of five years, five months and five days' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Friday (July 29).

Apart from a robbery charge, which accounted for the bulk of the penalties, the Singaporean also pleaded guilty to supplying several health products illegally and consuming a controlled drug on March 23 last year.

Ng's accomplice in the robbery, Goh Soon Kim, was sentenced to four years and six months' jail and 12 strokes of the cane in court in April.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Koh Yi Wen said in court documents that Goh had suggested committing the robbery on Sept 24 last year. He thought if the massage parlour offered illegal sexual services, the staff there would not make a police report even after being robbed.

Goh called the massage parlour at the S Inn hostel, under the mistaken impression that the establishment offered illegal sexual services.

After masseuse Tang Ping told him where the parlour was, Ng and Goh went there with knives at about 2am.

On arrival, Goh threatened to hurt Ms Tang if she did not give them money.

Hearing the commotion, three other masseuses went to the front counter.

Goh told the masseuses he would hurt them if they did not give him money, but they told him that they did not have any. Goh then tried unsuccessfully to use his knife to open the lockers at the front counter.

Ng also pushed a table, which caused a drawer to fall and hit one of the masseuses - Ms Quan Xiu Zhen - on her right thigh, causing a small bruise.

Said DPP: "Quan got angry and walked towards the main door, but the accused pulled her back inside the massage parlour and ended up injuring his left hand on the main door. Agitated by the injury to his hand, the accused then slapped Quan once on her face."

Goh continued to demand money from the four women and, fearing injury, two of them opened the lockers and handed over about $950 in cash.

After the two men left the massage parlour, Ms Tang called the police and lodged a report at 3.10am.