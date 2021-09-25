Man charged with robbery at Chinatown hostel; alleged accomplice still at large

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old man allegedly involved in a robbery at a hostel in Chinatown was charged in court on Saturday (Sept 25).

Goh Soon Kim, a Singaporean, is accused of robbing four victims of $1,000 in cash at S Inn Chinatown in Temple Street on Friday while armed with a flick knife.

His alleged accomplice, Ng Chek Kiang Angelo, 42, has not been arrested yet.

In a press release on Saturday, the police said they were alerted to the incident on Friday at 3.15am.

The victims were not harmed.

Officers from Central Police Division and Tanglin Police Division arrested Goh at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh five hours later.

He is to be remanded at Central Police Division upon discharge from Singapore General Hospital. Court documents did not state why he was in hospital.

If convicted of robbery, Goh can be jailed for between three and 14 years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Ng - Goh's alleged accomplice.

Those with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at this website.

The police said all information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Police reminded the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence that is punishable with imprisonment and a fine.