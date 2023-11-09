UOB staff foil scammer who went with 80-year-old victim to bank branch to withdraw $40k

SINGAPORE – Accompanied by her “grandson”, an 80-year-old woman went to the UOB branch in Bendemeer in October and asked to withdraw over $40,000.

She told UOB service executive Grace Ng that she had planned on handing the money to the “grandson” to pay for her medical bills.

But Ms Ng, 29, grew suspicious when the man insisted on withdrawing the sum in cash instead of a cheque.

She also noticed that the pair were both behaving like strangers, and that he seemed to show interest in the conversation only when Ms Ng asked for details of the bank transfer.

After Ms Ng asked the man for his identification, she felt something was amiss when she noticed that he was holding a foreign student pass despite his “grandmother” being a Singapore citizen.

This prompted her to report the matter to assistant branch manager Jasmine Tay, 52, who called the police after noticing that they did not seem to be grandmother and grandson.

It turned out that the elderly woman had been a victim of a government officials impersonation scam and had allegedly been given a script to memorise by the man playing the role of her grandson, and she delivered it seemingly under duress.

The man was arrested on the same day at the branch and investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands this is the first time someone has been arrested at a UOB branch.

Ms Ng and Ms Tay spoke to media on Thursday at the launch of the Year-End Crime Prevention Campaign – organised by the National Crime Prevention Council and Singapore Police Force.

Ms Tay said that when the victim and the scammer were at the branch, she took the elderly woman aside to do further checks, and found it strange that the man did not show any concern when she did so.

She tried explaining to the woman that she could pay for her bills with her card instead of withdrawing money.

“I also asked her if I could help her call any of her family members, but she refused,” said Ms Tay.

The day after the man was arrested, Ms Ng and Ms Tay visited the elderly woman, who told them that a few days before the incident she received a call on her home phone saying that she was “under investigation”.