Scam victims don't just get hit in the wallet, their mental health also suffers

SINGAPORE - When Grace (not her real name), 34, met a German-born national on dating app Tinder last February, she found him fun, intelligent and always willing to listen to her.

Within six months, he had moved in with her and proposed, and she said "yes".

He asked Grace, a white-collar professional, for $60,000 so he could return to Germany to buy their future home.

She borrowed $20,000 from her parents, with the remaining $40,000 meant for her to take over when she relocated there.

But once her fiance left Singapore, he blocked her on all her social media accounts and became uncontactable.

Grace had fallen victim to a love scam.

Relating this anecdote of her client, Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, said the guilt and shame clients feel after they have been scammed continues long after the incident.

She said: "More than half a year on, Grace is still rebuilding her self-confidence. As she wasn't sleeping well and was in a low mood, this affected her ability to retain information and she made mistakes at work."

When scams are mentioned, it is often the amount of money victims lose that comes to mind.

At a police media briefing on Monday (Feb 14), senior investigation officer Quek Kee Boon recounted an incident during which he saved a scam victim who had attempted suicide because she was distraught over losing her life savings of $100,000 to scammers.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aileen Yap, who is from the Anti-Scam Division, said: "This is a life we saved, but we are not sure how many we did not save."

The police said on Wednesday that victims in Singapore lost at least $633.3 million to scams last year.

The hidden scars victims suffer and the impact on their mental state can be just as damaging, counsellors told The Sunday Times.