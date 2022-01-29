Scam scourge: How can we fight it?

SINGAPORE - When you hear the four-letter word "scam", what comes to mind?

People being cheated of their money buying something they would never get.

People getting hurt as well as cheated when they realise the person they've been professing their love for and sending money to is nothing but a fraud.

Or people who deserve to get cheated because they were careless and complacent with their personal details.

I think that is what most of us are guilty of - we think it is other people who will fall for scams.

That is because we think we are smarter than others, better informed than most, or simply because we think it will never happen to us.

Unfortunately, that assumption, like scams, is also just a lie.

Every other day, The Straits Times receives e-mails from the police and various agencies warning the public of existing scams or of a new scam variant.

It has become so common, we wonder if there will ever be an end to such e-mails.

There won't, because scams are here to stay - a bit like Covid-19.

It is clear the authorities and companies are struggling to keep this problem in check.

As the ST team discovered, victims in Singapore have lost almost $1 billion to various scams between 2016 and mid-2021.

And the police said they have arrested and investigated more than 7,000 scammers and money mules in 2021 alone.