River Valley High School student remanded for two more weeks for psychiatric evaluation

SINGAPORE - The 16-year-old student from River Valley High School (RVHS), charged with the murder of a schoolmate, 13, appeared in court again via video link on Tuesday (Aug 10).

The accused cannot be named as he is under 18 years of age.

The court ordered that he be remanded for two more weeks at the Complex Medical Centre (CMC) at Changi Prison for psychiatric evaluation.

The teen was charged on July 20 with committing the murder at a level-four toilet in the school between 11.16am and 11.44am the previous day.

The court was then told that he had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after attempting suicide.

He has been in remand at the CMC since he was charged.

On Tuesday, the teen appeared on screen wearing a white T-shirt and a light blue mask.

His previous lawyer Peter Fernando has been discharged, and he is now being represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Diana Ngiam.

The teen's parents and family members were present in the court gallery.

Mr Sunil asked that the court grant them five minutes to speak with the teen so they could check on his well-being.

But the prosecution objected to this, telling the court that the teen faces a capital charge and investigations are still ongoing.

District Judge Brenda Tan denied the request from the defence.

She said: "We understand the concerns of the parents but I think this is not the time yet for the parents to speak to him."

She added that they may make arrangements at a later time when it was appropriate to do so.

Mr Sunil then said the teen's parents would also like to contact the psychiatrist conducting the evaluation of their son to inform him of further details with regards to their family history.

The case has been adjourned to Aug 24.

Those found guilty of murder can receive the death penalty. However, those aged below 18 will be given life imprisonment instead.

Getting help

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

Mental well-being

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg website (Mon to Fri, 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm)

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928/6509-0271 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (Mon to Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)/ Tinkle Friend website (Mon to Thu, 2.30pm to 7pm and Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 (Daily, 10am to 10pm)