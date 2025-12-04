Straitstimes.com header logo

Remaining charges withdrawn for man linked to scam in which bank lost over $1.79m

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bijabahadur Rai Shree Kantrai arriving at State Courts on Aug 20, 2024.

Bijabahadur Rai Shree Kantrai arriving at State Courts on Aug 20, 2024.

PHOTO: ST FILE

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - All remaining seven charges faced by

a man linked to a housing loan scam

have been withdrawn, and a district court granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal for them in November.

This means Bijabahadur Rai Shree Kantrai, 55, cannot be charged again with the same offences.

The Singaporean was part of a group of five people who worked together on a ruse which led to a bank being duped into disbursing mortgage loans totalling more than $5.1 million.

In an earlier statement, the police said that between 2014 and 2015, Rai devised a scheme to perpetrate mortgage loan frauds involving two properties

The bank then incurred a loss of over $1.79 million.

The fraud was eventually uncovered when nominee buyers linked to the ruse defaulted on the loans.

Rai was earlier sentenced to 7½ years’ jail in August 2024 after he was convicted of multiple charges for offences including cheating.

Seven other charges – the remaining ones – were then slated to be dealt with at a later date.

He later appealed against his conviction and sentence.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2025, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said that in April, the High Court dismissed his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Without revealing details, an AGC spokesperson added: “Further, the High Court allowed the prosecution’s appeal against the sentences imposed and increased his aggregate sentence to 11 years’ imprisonment.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the matter...the prosecution applied for a discharge amounting to an acquittal for (Rai’s seven remaining) charges.”

The court granted it on Nov 26.

More on this topic
Three men charged over giving control of their bank accounts to scam syndicates
Fraud and scam claims against digital banks in Singapore on the rise

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.