Reformative training for woman who absconded while on bail

Instead of keeping herself in check after she was convicted of offences involving counterfeit money, a 20-year-old woman jumped bail and abused drugs regularly while on the run.

Nor Shafiyana Iswadi, unemployed, first pleaded guilty in November last year to four counts of being part of a scam to spend counterfeit $100 notes. She also admitted to one count each of methamphetamine or Ice consumption and being in possession of the fake cash.

While out on bail and awaiting her sentence, she absconded and continued her drug habit.

Shafiyana, who was finally caught on Feb 14 this year, was sentenced to a year's reformative training yesterday after she pleaded guilty to a second Ice consumption charge.

She will be sent to a reformative training centre to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

Shafiyana was the third person to be dealt with in court in connection with the fake money scam.

Two others, Nur Qairulnisha Rosmani, 17, and Zafirah Aziz, 20, had earlier been given similar sentences after they pleaded guilty to their roles in the offences.

The cases involving Shafiyana's alleged drug supplier, Muhammad Faiz Sapi'ee, 28, are pending.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelvin Kow said Shafiyana got to know Faiz through her former girlfriend, also a drug abuser.

Court documents stated that Faiz came into the possession of 40 fake $100 notes in July last year and informed Shafiyana, who suggested using them to "cheat others".

The pair hatched a plan to make purchases with the bogus money, though it was not stated how Faiz managed to obtain the fake notes.

Qairulnisha and Zafirah also agreed to take part when Shafiyana told them about the scam.

DPP Kow said Faiz handed Shafiyana five bogus $100 notes on July 22 to spend on the condition that she gave him back $50 in genuine cash for each note spent.

Qairulnisha and Shafiyana used the money at places including a convenience store and later handed $250 in real notes to Faiz.

On July 28, Shafiyana and Zafirah met Faiz, who asked if they wanted more fake notes to "change money". The pair agreed to continue with the scam, the court was told.

Later that day, Faiz drove them around Woodlands and Marsiling, where they bought items such as cigarettes and drinks with the fake notes. They gave the change to Faiz.

The court heard that Shafiyana also consumed Ice on July 28.

Court documents did not state how the offences came to light but on July 29, police raided a Hougang flat belonging to Qairulnisha's grandmother and found seven fake notes in Shafiyana's possession.