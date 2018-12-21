Reformative training for woman who used fake $100 notes to get back real money

SINGAPORE - A woman used fake $100 notes to buy items such as cigarettes, sweets and a phone top-up card, to obtain change of more than $170 in real money.

She was part of a group of three friends who used the counterfeit notes at various convenience stores and coffee shops on small items, in return for large sums of change.

On Friday (Dec 21), Zafirah Aziz, 20, was sentenced to 12 months in the Reformative Training Centre (RTC). She had earlier pleaded guilty to four charges of conspiring to use and possess counterfeit notes, and another 10 similar charges were taken into consideration during her sentencing.

RTC, meant for those between 14 and 21 years old, requires young offenders to be detained in a structured environment for the duration of their sentence.

Court papers showed that Zafirah and her two friends, Nor Shafiyana Iswady, 20, and Nur Qairulnisha Rosmani, 17, had conspired to use the counterfeit notes in July this year, after Shafiyana agreed to spend the notes for someone named Muhammad Faiz Sapi'ee, 27. The relationship between Muhammad Faiz and Shafiyana was not stated.

Shafiyana was to pay Muhammad Faiz $50 for every fake $100 note that she used, and Zafirah and Qairulnisha were to help her spend them.

The trio went on to use the fake notes at various minimarts and coffee shops in Woodlands and Hougang, buying items such as cigarettes, drinks and sweets.

On one occasion, Zafirah went into a 7-Eleven store in Woodlands and used her fake $100 note to buy a $10 top-up card, taking back $90 of change in real currency notes.

On July 28, Shafiyana and Muhammad Faiz struck another deal, where Shafiyana was to give him all the cash "proceeds" from using the fake notes, in exchange for drugs.

Later that day, Zafirah and Shafiyana went to two different minimarts in Woodlands to buy drinks, sweets and cigarettes with two fake $100 notes. They kept the items, but gave the change, which was more than $87.60, back to Muhammad Faiz.

However, the trio were caught on July 29, when police officers raided the flat they were staying in and found counterfeit $100 notes. They had at least seven counterfeit $100 notes with them, having spent five previously.

During her sentencing on Friday, Zafirah - who was unrepresented - pleaded for leniency and said she was very sorry for her actions.

But District Judge May Mesenas said she still had to take responsibility for her actions.

"You made the decision to join your friends... You have to bear the consequences," said the judge.

Shafiyana, Qairulnisha and Muhammad Faiz will be dealt with in court at a later date.