Racial abuse at East Coast Park: Charges abated for alleged offender following his death

SINGAPORE - A man accused of committing racially charged offences - verbally abusing seven people as well as assault - at the East Coast Park last year has had his charges abated on May 23 due to his death.

This means that Mohamad Aris Anwar Ali's court proceedings over his three charges have come to an end.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Thursday (June 2), the police said that officers were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 38 Bedok South Road at around 7.20pm on May 5.

They added that a 34-year-old man was found motionless in one of the flats and a paramedic later pronounced him dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said they do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing. The police did not disclose details of how he died.

Aris had been accused of one count of assaulting a man in a racially aggravated attack and two counts of uttering words with the deliberate intention to wound the racial feelings of others.

He was at East Coast Park at around 1am on July 2 last year when he allegedly hurled a racial slur at four people.

The Singaporean is said to have committed a similar offence against three others at the park 40 minutes later.

Aris is also accused of punching and kicking university student Keane Teo, then 21, at 1.50am that day. ST had earlier reported that the incident left Mr Teo with bruises on his face and abdomen.

He was treated at the Singapore General Hospital and was not hospitalised. He declined to be interviewed.

His mother, housewife Eileen Lee, however, had told ST that Mr Teo was cycling with a friend at the park when they decided to cut short their outing after one of the bicycles had a flat tyre. They then phoned another friend to get a lift home.

Aris, who was in the vicinity, was said to have assaulted Mr Teo soon after. Court documents did not disclose if the two men knew each other.