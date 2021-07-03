Man who allegedly made racist remarks, attacked undergrad to be charged with public nuisance

SINGAPORE - The police will be charging on Saturday (July 3) a man who allegedly shouted racist remarks and attacked a university student at East Coast Park on Friday morning.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the police said the 33-year-old Singaporean will be charged with the offence of public nuisance, with "a view to seek an order from the court to remand the man for psychiatric assessment".

At 1.50am on Friday, the police received a call about the incident at East Coast Park Carpark F2.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that a man allegedly shouted racist remarks at two different groups of Chinese men and assaulted one of the men.

When officers arrived, the suspect was no longer at the scene, but was later arrested for the offence of public nuisance when the Indian Singaporean's identity was established.

A 21-year-old man was subsequently taken to Singapore General Hospital while conscious and was not hospitalised.

On Friday, Madam Eileen Lee told The Straits Times that her 21-year-old son, who is a first-year undergraduate at a local university, was punched and kicked by the 33-year-old.

The housewife in her 50s said the man was not provoked and directed racist remarks at her son and his two friends.

If found guilty of public nuisance, the 33-year-old can be imprisoned for up to three months or fined up to $2,000, or face both penalties.

He will also be investigated for the offences of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of a person, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment.

Those convicted of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound anyone's racial feelings can be jailed for up to three years, fined a maximum of $5,000 or both.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, a person may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Anyone found guilty of intentional harassment may be imprisoned for up to six months, fined $5,000 or both.

"The police will take strong action against those who commit acts that harm racial harmony in Singapore," said the statement.