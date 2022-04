SINGAPORE - The co-owner of a property agency who had allegedly built a hidden floor spanning over 5,000 sq ft was slapped with two more charges on Friday (April 8).

Yeo Choon Guan, 50, also known as Stanley Yeo, was accused of authorising the construction of a mezzanine floor within unit 08-01 at The Alexcier building in Alexandra Road, despite the plans not being approved by the Commissioner of Building Control under Section 5 of the Building Control Act.