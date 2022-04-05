Co-founder of a property agency charged over his role in building illegal floor

SINGAPORE - The co-owner of a property agency was charged in court on Tuesday (April 5) over his role in building an illegal floor at The Alexcier building in Alexandra Road.

Yeo Choon Guan, also known as Stanley Yeo, faces a charge from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for abetting by intentionally aiding Communication Design International (Singapore) (CDI) to build a mezzanine floor in unit 08-01 at The Alexcier.

This was allegedly done without the planning permission of the competent authority sometime in or around 2008 to 2009. If convicted of this offence under the Planning Act, he could be fined up to $200,000.

He did this in his capacity as a director of SLP International Property Consultants, which engaged CDI.

Yeo, who faced a separate charge from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, did not enter a plea on Tuesday.

He will face another charge from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Friday.

Yeo and his wife Kain Sim owned the unit at The Alexcier under ZACD Investments - a real estate investment firm they co-founded under the ZACD Group.

The couple are controlling shareholders of ZACD Group, which has been listed on the GEM (Growth Enterprise Market), Hong Kong's exchange for smaller companies, since 2018.

They also co-founded SLP International in 2003 to engage in the real estate agency business. Both of them were listed as directors of the firm. But an Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority search on Tuesday showed that Yeo is no longer a director of the firm.

The Straits Times first reported about the illegal floor - the first known case of its kind - on March 3, 2019.

The authorities had acted on a tip-off and conducted an inspection of the multi-use light industrial building in February 2019 and found a ninth floor.

The lift stops on the eighth floor of the building, which was built by local developer Chiu Teng Group in 2005 and also has a basement.