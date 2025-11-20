Pre-school teacher allegedly force-fed a baby till she vomited, stuffed a bib into another’s mouth

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A pre-school teacher has been hauled to court for allegedly ill-treating three children under her care, including force-feeding one child until she vomited.

The 36-year-old Singaporean woman, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the victims, was handed three charges under the Children and Young Persons Act on Nov 20.

Charge sheets state that the incidents took place in September 2024. The location where the incidents occurred was redacted from court documents.

On Sept 23 that year, the teacher allegedly force-fed a 12-month-old child until she vomited, and hit her on her face and back.

Two days later, on Sept 25, she allegedly stuffed a bib into an eight-month-old baby’s mouth and put a blanket over the child’s face.

That day, she also allegedly ill-treated a third child , who was 10 months old, by hitting the child on the right hand.

She purportedly lifted a bumper chair the child was sitting in and dropped it from knee height.

The woman did not indicate a plea when her case was mentioned in court.

She was offered bail of $15,000. Her case will be heard again on Dec 18.

If convicted of ill-treating a child, she could be fined up to $8,000 or jailed for up to eight years, or both, for each charge.