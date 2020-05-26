Police warn against fake bulletin warning residents of door-to-door mask distribution

SINGAPORE - Beware of a fake bulletin about people going door to door to subdue residents and rob their homes under the pretence of distributing face masks, the police said on Tuesday (May 26).

The false text message, purportedly from the police, claims that the people mentioned in the bulletin say they are distributing masks under a new government initiative.

The message also claims that residents are made to try on the masks, believed to be doused with chemicals, to make them lose consciousness before their homes are robbed.

The police clarified in a Facebook post that this is untrue and they have not received any report of such incidents.

They urged the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm.

The police added that they take a very stern view of anyone who knowingly spreads false information to mislead the public and will not hesitate to take action against such individuals.

The third round of mask collection starts on Tuesday and ends on June 1 at all community clubs (CCs) and residents' committee centres. The public can also collect their reusable masks from vending machines at all CCs from Tuesday to June 14.

Residents must have a valid identification card and bring it along to collect the masks.

More details on mask collection are available here.