Police visit residents to help educate them about dangers of scams

SINGAPORE - When a woman in her 50s transferred $17,000 to her boyfriend, whom she met online, and he subsequently became uncontactable, Sergeant Amanda Low knew the woman was a victim of an Internet love scam.

Sgt Low, who is part of the Community Policing Unit (CPU) at Jurong East Neighbourhood Police Centre, was knocking on doors to warn residents about scams in November 2020 when the woman said she was concerned about her online boyfriend's safety.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Thursday (March 3), Sgt Low, 26, said: "Her boyfriend, who claimed he is American, told her he needed the money to get through immigration to meet her in Singapore. When he got the money, he became uncontactable. But the woman still refused to believe she was a scam victim."

Sgt Low added that the woman lodged a police report after much persuasion.

CPU officers such as Sgt Low, who has been at the job for 1½ years, spend much of their time visiting various Housing Board blocks to educate the public about scams and inform them about the dangers.

ST shadowed two CPU officers, Sgt Low and Senior Staff Sgt (SS Sgt) Siva Prasath Pillai, 38, on Thursday as they visited residents of a HDB block in Jurong East.

SS Sgt Pillai, who has been working as a CPU officer for 5½ years, said such house visits are necessary to educate residents on how they can protect themselves from scammers.

"Door-to-door visits allow us to interact with residents, share advisories based on current crime trends and warn them about new scam tactics going around," he said.

Each house visit can be as short as five minutes to as long as 20 minutes, depending on how busy the residents are and whether they are keen to speak to the officers.

Residents also get a goodie bag consisting of anti-scam pamphlets, a water bottle with anti-scam tips and hand sanitisers.

The police revealed last month that victims lost more than $633 million to various types of scams last year, up from $268.4 million in 2020.

"With the spike in the number of scam cases last year, scams remain a pressing concern for all of us. So it is important for us to continue to engage the community and adapt our outreach approach as scam variants evolve," SS Sgt Pillai said.

He noted that the top three scams last year were linked to jobs, non-banking-related phishing and e-commerce.

"Based on the top scams of concern, we inform residents of the scammers' modus operandi and the telltale signs they can look out for so they will not become victims of such scams," he added.

Ms Margaret Lee, 73, a resident who the CPU officers spoke to during their house visits on Thursday, told ST that she frequently gets calls and text messages from scammers but does not respond to them.

The retired library technician, who is single and lives alone, said: "I think it is good that the police are warning us about different types of scams. I have heard about scammers impersonating government officials, but I did not know it was so serious until the police told me about it. Now I know and will be more careful."