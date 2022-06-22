Police say woman killed in Ang Mo Kio accident hit by several vehicles; bus driver arrested

SINGAPORE - The woman killed in an accident in Ang Mo Kio was hit by several vehicles, including a Tower Transit bus and a Trans-Cab taxi.

A 53-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, police said on Wednesday (June 22).

They had earlier described the accident as involving a pedestrian and a taxi, but investigations showed multiple vehicles were actually involved.

The accident happened at about 10.25pm on Monday along Ang Mo Kio Street 21.

The 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Although several vehicles were involved, only the Trans-Cab driver remained at the site.

The 67-year-old male cabby and another 58-year-old man, who was driving a private car, are assisting in police investigations.

Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim was dragged a distance after she was hit.

A pool of blood could be seen about 20m away from the police tent covering her body on Monday night.

Police said it has not been established which vehicle collided with the woman first.

But The Straits Times understands that when the police arrived, only the cabby was at the scene.

The taxi is believed to have collided with the woman, travelled a distance before the driver made a U-turn when he realised he had hit someone.