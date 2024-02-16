Police probing 227 alleged scammers and money mules in cases where victims lost over $8m

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating 227 people for their alleged involvement in a series of scams that totalled losses of over $8 million.

The police said on Feb 16 that the 158 male and 69 female suspects, aged between 15 and 70, were allegedly scammers or money mules involved in more than 1,000 cases.

These included Internet love scams, job scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams and government officials impersonation scams.

The suspects, rounded up in a two-week long islandwide operation from Feb 2 to 15, are being investigated for cheating, money laundering and providing unlicensed payment services.

The police reiterated that people should reject requests to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined.

If found guilty of money laundering, they can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000 or both.

Anyone found guilty of providing unlicensed payment services can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000 or both.